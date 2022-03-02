Brokerages Set U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Target Price at $120.00

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research dropped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,589,000. Alpine Peaks Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,597,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USPH opened at $90.39 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.41.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

