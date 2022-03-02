Brokerages Set U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Target Price at $120.00

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research dropped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of USPH opened at $90.39 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.41.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.
About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
