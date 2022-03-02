Brokers Issue Forecasts for Offerpad’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OPAD)

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Offerpad in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.36). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OPAD. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Offerpad in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Offerpad presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.00.

NYSE OPAD opened at 5.11 on Monday. Offerpad has a 1-year low of 2.96 and a 1-year high of 20.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 4.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Offerpad during the third quarter worth about $8,720,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

