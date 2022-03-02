Brokers Offer Predictions for Kaman Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kaman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaman’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Kaman had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.40 and a beta of 1.30. Kaman has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Kaman by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kaman by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Kaman by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Kaman by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kaman by 483.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 727.34%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

