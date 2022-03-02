Brokers Set Expectations for Castle Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the year.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $46.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.66. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $84.11.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 16,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $712,663.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 66,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $19,408,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $26,823,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,700,000 after acquiring an additional 379,673 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $15,109,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.