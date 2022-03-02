Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $891.89 Million

Brokerages forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will report $891.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $870.90 million to $912.00 million. Brown & Brown reported sales of $815.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of BRO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.87. 2,224,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.49. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $70.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 938.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 470,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 424,908 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $3,848,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 199.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 130,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 112,085.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 105.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 104,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 53,822 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

