BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Posts Earnings Results

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%.

NYSE:BRP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.50. 24,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,016. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BRP Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,936,000 after buying an additional 257,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 24,471 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRP. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

