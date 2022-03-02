BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.97. BTRS shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 5,820 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.38.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 34,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth $21,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BTRS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after buying an additional 269,634 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BTRS by 1,274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

