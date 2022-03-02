Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Analysts expect Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) to announce $4.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.25 billion and the highest is $4.40 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $19.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.51 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $18.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

BLDR traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,279. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.35. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $452,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

