Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLDR stock opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.75. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 380,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 239,238 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 57,143 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

