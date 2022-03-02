Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BFLY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. 4,516,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,192. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67.

Several research firms recently commented on BFLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Darius Shahida sold 65,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $463,445.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $577,570.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 210,752 shares of company stock worth $1,331,594 over the last 90 days. 42.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 409,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Butterfly Network by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 92,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

