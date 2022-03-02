BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF) Short Interest Up 381.0% in February

BW Offshore Limited (OTCMKTS:BGSWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 381.0% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BGSWF stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. BW Offshore has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

About BW Offshore

BW Offshore Limited builds, owns, and operates oil and gas floating production, storage, and offloading vessels (FPSOs); and floating, storage, and offloading vessels (FSOs) to the oil and gas industries in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, the European Union, and West Africa. It also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services; and lease and operation services of FPSO units.

