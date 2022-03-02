ByteNext (BNU) Price Reaches $0.0357

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. ByteNext has a market cap of $615,060.90 and $38,124.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ByteNext has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00042897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.77 or 0.06768699 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,001.96 or 0.99919204 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00044190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002730 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

