C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has increased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $5.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

CHRW opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.09. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 821,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,463,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,814,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

