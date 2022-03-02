Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.73. 685,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,634. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. Cactus has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.69%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WHD shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cactus by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 136,250 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cactus by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Cactus by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cactus by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

