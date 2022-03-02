California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of California Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

California Resources stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. California Resources has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of California Resources by 632.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $447,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 50,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.27%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

