California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Everi were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Everi by 586.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,418,000 after buying an additional 2,309,363 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Everi by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,895,000 after acquiring an additional 623,684 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,257,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,529,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 497,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 269,597 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everi alerts:

Shares of Everi stock opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The company had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EVRI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Everi Profile (Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.