California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 319 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ArcBest by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.70.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.57 and a 200 day moving average of $91.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

In other news, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,443,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

