California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 68.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 31.5% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

