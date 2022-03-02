Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.16% of Callaway Golf worth $8,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426,885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,899,000 after acquiring an additional 452,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,797,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

ELY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

