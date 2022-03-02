Cameco (CCJ) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/11/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00.

2/10/2022 – Cameco was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/10/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$34.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Cameco had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00.

2/9/2022 – Cameco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/19/2022 – Cameco is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. 132,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,244,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.24 and a beta of 0.81. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 663.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

