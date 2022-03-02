Camp Peter Van Sells 165 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.20, for a total value of $115,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Camp Peter Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Camp Peter Van sold 335 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.82, for a total value of $224,389.70.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31.

EQIX opened at $710.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $739.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $787.51. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 207.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $846.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

