Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.43. Camtek reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

CAMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

CAMT opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Camtek has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

