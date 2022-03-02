Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target to $67.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.86.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.36). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 98.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $36,092.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,704,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,808,000 after purchasing an additional 965,274 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 206.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 677,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 456,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,509,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

