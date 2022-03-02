Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Holdings Trimmed by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $119.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

