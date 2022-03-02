Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CNQ stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $56.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,908,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,625,000 after purchasing an additional 584,098 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

