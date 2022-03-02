Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 55,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CP shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.48. 220,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,536. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

