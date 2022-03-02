Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GOEV traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 3,716,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,383. Canoo has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.
Canoo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canoo (GOEV)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.