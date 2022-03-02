Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 3,716,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022,383. Canoo has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Canoo by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 816,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 548,375 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Canoo by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,514,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 422,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Canoo by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after acquiring an additional 292,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Canoo by 1,903.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 286,128 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

