Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS.

GOEV stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,716,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,383. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. Canoo has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Canoo by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 171,959 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Canoo by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 90,296 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Canoo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Canoo by 423.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 107,810 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Canoo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

GOEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

