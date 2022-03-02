Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $12.94.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.