Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,527 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,276 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,462 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

