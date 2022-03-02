Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $417,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Fastenal stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

About Fastenal (Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.