Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $61,870.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.03 million, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.28. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

