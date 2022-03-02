Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 421 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,671,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after buying an additional 1,224,455 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,943,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 613,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,715,000 after purchasing an additional 581,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 689,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 576,799 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $95.54 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.62.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.41. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,911 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

