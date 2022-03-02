Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 10,782 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.55. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

