Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.92. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.33.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

