Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$6.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.54 and a 12 month high of C$7.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.68.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.