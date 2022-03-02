CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CTH stock opened at GBX 588.98 ($7.90) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54. CareTech has a 1 year low of GBX 510 ($6.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 701 ($9.41). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 566.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 605.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £667.52 million and a P/E ratio of 21.38.

Get CareTech alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.86) price target on shares of CareTech in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.