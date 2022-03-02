CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) Raises Dividend to GBX 9.50 Per Share

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of CTH stock opened at GBX 588.98 ($7.90) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54. CareTech has a 1 year low of GBX 510 ($6.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 701 ($9.41). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 566.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 605.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £667.52 million and a P/E ratio of 21.38.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.86) price target on shares of CareTech in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
Get Rating)
CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.
Read More
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.