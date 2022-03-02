Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Update

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 89.9% from the January 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. 524,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $38.75.

CABGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,120.00 to 1,090.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,350.00 to 1,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,250.00 to 1,200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $941.60.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

