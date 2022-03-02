CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Craig Hallum

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRTS. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
NASDAQ PRTS opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $20.74.
CarParts.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.
