CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Craig Hallum

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRTS. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. CarParts.com has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,188,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,707,000 after acquiring an additional 201,453 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,164,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,393,000 after purchasing an additional 148,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CarParts.com by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,162 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,339,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CarParts.com by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,784,000 after buying an additional 373,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

