Carret Asset Management LLC Acquires 715 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.21. The company had a trading volume of 59,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,085. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.