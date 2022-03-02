Carret Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,301 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.1% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.58. 129,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,908,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 1 year low of $135.13 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.