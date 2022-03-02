Carret Asset Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $66.44. 172,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.91. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.