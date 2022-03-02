Carret Asset Management LLC Purchases 38 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $6.83 on Wednesday, hitting $438.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,436,041. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $373.26 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $454.88 and its 200-day moving average is $454.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

