Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 0.8% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $298,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,013 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.57. 42,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $206.31 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens raised their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.19.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

