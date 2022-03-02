Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.82. 70,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.96 and a 52-week high of $91.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day moving average is $86.43.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

