Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.42.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.57. The company had a trading volume of 504,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,401,984. The company has a market capitalization of $559.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.22 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.84.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

