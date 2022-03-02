Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,622 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $162,108,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

