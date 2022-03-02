Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 3,572 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,054,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,041,000 after acquiring an additional 77,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average of $76.80. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.