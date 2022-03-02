Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 10,269 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,269 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.10. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

