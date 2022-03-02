Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,950 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $204.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.74 and a 200 day moving average of $322.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.22 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.42.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

